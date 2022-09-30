Who Got The Work

Carys A. Arvidson of Phelps Dunbar has entered an appearance for Certain Underwriters at Lloyds London in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricanes Delta and Laura, was filed Aug. 16 in Louisiana Western District Court by the Brasher Law Firm on behalf of Bel Mineral LLC, Lacassane Co. and other plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr., is 2:22-cv-02754, The Lacassane Co Inc.et al v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyds London.

Insurance

September 30, 2022, 1:08 PM