New Suit - Antitrust

Cargill, Tyson Foods and other food companies were slapped with an antitrust lawsuit by Kroger, Albertsons, US Foods and other major distributors on Thursday in Montana District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of fixing beef prices by colluding to pay low prices for cattle and by deliberately reducing the cattle supply. The complaint was filed by Garlington Lohn & Robinson and Kenny Nachwalter. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00089, Kroger Co. et al. v. Cargill Inc. et al.