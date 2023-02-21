New Suit

Flaster Greenberg filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Clear Blue Insurance and TIG Insurance on Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court. The court action, filed on behalf of the Kolter Group LLC, seeks a declaration that the defendants have a duty to defend and indemnify Kolter in an underlying lawsuit arising from alleged construction defects. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00290, The Kolter Group, LLC v. CLEAR Blue Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

February 21, 2023, 6:12 PM