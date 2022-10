Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Zurich Insurance Group subsidiary Steadfast Insurance Company to Florida Northern District Court. The complaint, for disputed property damage claims resulting from Hurricane Sandy, was filed by McDonald & Barnhill on behalf of the Kidwell Group LLC. The case is 3:22-cv-21395, The Kidwell Group LLC v. Steadfast Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 24, 2022, 3:21 PM