Defendants in a $10 million medical malpractice verdict out of Cobb County asked the Court of Appeals for a new trial on Wednesday. The defendant-appellants argued that the plaintiff's trial counsel used improper language when they asked the jury to hold the defendant doctors responsible for their client's injuries and invoked their multimillion-dollar salaries in closing.

October 11, 2023, 6:12 PM

