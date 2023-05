News From Law.com

A jury in Middlesex County, New Jersey, has ordered a school district to pay $500,000 to a former student who claimed administrators failed to protect him from a classmate's homophobic bullying. The jury awarded $400,000 in emotional distress damages and $100,000 for physical injuries to Hugh McCabe Tuesday in his suit against the Monroe Township School District, after a two-week trial before Superior Court Judge Alberto Rivas.

