The Jury Is Changing, Lawyers Say—Crediting Demographics f...

After securing a jury verdict nearly nine times greater than the defendants' settlement offer, a pair of Atlanta litigators are crediting a change in juror demographics for contributing to their client's $635,000 damages award. In addition to their trial strategy of boosting the plaintiff's credibility with testimony from an "objective person who had no real interest in the case," the Banks Weaver law partners said they believed a shift in the Henry County State Court jury's ethnic composition played a role in the six-figure outcome.

