The Jury Did Exactly What They Asked: Barnes Argues Against ...

The state Court of Appeals will be hearing oral arguments from Preferred Women's Healthcare LLC appealing an $8.5 million damages jury verdict for medical malpractice damages. The plaintiff originally sued for wrongful death and medical malpractice when Debbie Sain died from cancer that would likely have been treated if properly diagnosed. However, the defendants say the verdict is inconsistent and void because the jury awarded money for burial expenses, but not wrongful death

Georgia

February 16, 2023, 4:52 PM