Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kean Miller on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Sonder USA to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Kutchier Tygier & Luminais on behalf of The Jung LLC, accuses the defendant of failing to make the Jung Hotel & Residences in New Orleans safe and attractive to guests and tourists in violation of a sublease. The case is 2:23-cv-00692, The Jung LLC et al. v. Sonder USA Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 24, 2023, 4:33 PM