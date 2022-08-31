News From Law.com

The Girardi Keese bankruptcy trustee plans to auction off Erika Girardi's $750,000 diamond earrings. In a Tuesday motion, trustee Elissa Miller sought to hire an auctioneer to sell the jewelry, which also includes three diamond necklaces and diamond earrings that a former "friend" of Tom Girardi's turned over on Aug. 18. Although the friend isn't named, a lawyer for retired California appellate judge Tracy Bigelow said his client turned over gifts she received while having an affair with Girardi.

August 31, 2022