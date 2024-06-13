The Judge Is Also a Policyholder: Jurist Wont Step Down From...

News From Law.com

A New Jersey federal judge hearing an insurance coverage dispute has denied Liberty Mutual's bid to disqualify him over his multiple policies with the company and his "significant" claims history. Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co. sought to disqualify Senior U.S. District Judge Stanley Chesler from a case involving insurance coverage for a crane accident. It argues the judge failed to disclose he has four Liberty Mutual policies, and that his personal dealings with the company would cause a reasonable person to question his impartiality.

Insurance

June 13, 2024, 3:45 PM

