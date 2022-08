News From Law.com

For the second time in less than a year, the Supreme Court of Georgia has denied a request for the interim suspension of Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson. The Investigative Panel of Judicial Qualifications Commission of Georgia motioned for the suspension in July arguing that "Judge Peterson's ongoing pattern of flagrant disregard for the law and the Code of Judicial Conduct clearly rises to the level of continuing conduct."

Georgia

August 29, 2022, 3:16 PM