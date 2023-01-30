The JQC Wants This Georgia Judge Removed From the Bench | La...

News From Law.com

The Judicial Qualifications Commission of Georgia has recommended the state Supreme Court remove suspended Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Christian Coomer from office. The recommendation follows a 10-month JQC probe and weeklong ethics hearing, but defense counsel for Coomer aren't ready to concede his seat on the intermediate appellate bench. Instead, the respondent's trio of lawyers said they're holding out hope the high court will "reach a different conclusion."

January 30, 2023, 12:59 PM