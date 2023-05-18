The JQC Wants Jurisdiction—Even Before Judges Rise to the ...

News From Law.com

The Judicial Qualifications Commission of Georgia wants its jurisdiction to investigate and prosecute ethics violations expanded to include misconduct committed by jurists before they became judicial candidates or judges. In March, the Supreme Court of Georgia clarified that the judicial watchdog agency lacked jurisdiction over such pre-judicial conduct. At that time the high court remanded the JQC's recommendation to remove suspended Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Christian Coomer from office, based in part on conduct that occurred before Coomer had ties to the bench. Now the commission is contesting the high court's jurisdictional boundary.

Georgia

May 18, 2023, 9:23 AM

nature of claim: /