J.M. Smucker sued Shenzhen Langzhitu Technology Co. Ltd. and other defendants Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court over trademark claims. The lawsuit, brought by Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease, alleges infringement of Smucker's "Uncrustables" trademark in the marketing of sandwich cutters on Amazon.com. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02148, The J.M Smucker Company v. Shenzhen Langzhitu Technology Co. Ltd.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 05, 2023, 3:04 PM

Plaintiffs

The J.M Smucker Company

Plaintiffs

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease

defendants

Shenzhen Langzhitu Technology Co. Ltd

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims