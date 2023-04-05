J.M. Smucker sued Shenzhen Langzhitu Technology Co. Ltd. and other defendants Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court over trademark claims. The lawsuit, brought by Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease, alleges infringement of Smucker's "Uncrustables" trademark in the marketing of sandwich cutters on Amazon.com. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02148, The J.M Smucker Company v. Shenzhen Langzhitu Technology Co. Ltd.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
April 05, 2023, 3:04 PM