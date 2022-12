Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Thompson Hine on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against J.M. Smucker's former media buying agency, Carat USA Inc., to Ohio Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff on behalf of J.M. Smucker, accuses Carat of failing to reconcile and reimburse J.M. for approximately $2.3 million in billing overpayments. The case is 5:22-cv-02259, The J.M. Smucker Company v. Carat USA, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 16, 2022, 7:12 AM