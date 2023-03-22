New Suit - Contract

Calfee, Halter & Griswold and K&L Gates filed a complaint for declaratory judgement Tuesday in Ohio Northern District Court against Ace American Insurance Co. The suit, brought on behalf of J.M. Smucker, seeks damages related to ACE's failure to pay Smucker's defense costs in connection with an underlying bacterial contamination consumer class action and individual alleged bodily injury claims. The suit also seeks a judicial determination regarding ACE's obligations to pay for future costs incurred by Smucker. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00607, The J.M. Smucker Company v. Ace American Insurance Company.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 22, 2023, 6:46 AM

Plaintiffs

The J.M. Smucker Company

Plaintiffs

Calfee, Halter & Griswold

defendants

Ace American Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute