New Suit

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Cincinnati Insurance on Thursday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit, brought by Morgan Lewis & Bockius, seeks coverage based on the plaintiff's transfer of $7.5 million to hackers who posed as charitable organizations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-03832, Jewish Federation of Greater Washington Inc. v. Cincinnati Insurance Co.

Insurance

December 29, 2022, 12:52 PM