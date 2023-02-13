The Initial-Aggressor Rule and the Shooting of Karon Blake |...

News From Law.com

As the laws regulating the permitting of firearms—laws on the front end—continue to relax in the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling in "Bruen," it is more important than ever for state legislators and judges concerned about gun violence to tighten up the laws on the back end governing what happens when an individual uses that firearm. The law of self-defense is one such back-end law. Lawmakers should take steps to ensure that individuals who use their firearms in public and end up killing or injuring others are not able to easily escape liability by hiding behind a claim of self-defense.

February 13, 2023, 11:12 AM