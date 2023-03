News From Law.com International

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer is placing greater internal pressure on reducing the firm's lock-up—the waiting time between billing clients and being paid—according to people with knowledge of the matter. The concerted effort to reduce lock-up follows an increase from 2021 to 2022 in waiting time, in days, for client payments.

United Kingdom

March 29, 2023, 7:28 AM

