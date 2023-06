New Suit - Contract

Frost Brown Todd filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Independent Order of Foresters in Ohio Southern District Court in relation to the issuance of falsified life insurance documents. The suit accuses the defendants Steven Halm and Lisa Sherman of misrepresenting information provided to the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02024, The Independent Order of Foresters v. Sherman.

Insurance

June 23, 2023, 12:34 PM

Plaintiffs

The Independent Order of Foresters

Plaintiffs

Frost Brown Todd

defendants

Lisa Sherman

Steven Halm

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract