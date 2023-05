News From Law.com

The Texas House General Investigating Committee's unanimous passage of articles of impeachment late Thursday against Attorney General Ken Paxton caused a predictably politically charged response from the attorney general. Paxton fired off a statement labeling the GOP-led committee's appointed investigators as "four liberal lawyers" whose report was "based on hearsay and gossip, parroting long-disproven claims."

Government

May 26, 2023, 5:19 PM

nature of claim: /