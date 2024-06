News From Law.com

Harvey, the OpenAI-backed legal tech startup, has nabbed high-profile clients and tons of cash, along with an air of suspicion around its AI capabilities. Questions about what Harvey does are not just being asked by the legal industry at large, but reportedly by some of its investors as well. Hoever, some firms who are using Harvey find the technology impressive and user-friendly

June 13, 2024, 4:14 PM

