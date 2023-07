New Suit - Contract

Huntington National Bank filed a lawsuit alleging breach of loan agreement Thursday in Texas Northern District Court. The case, brought by Dickinson Wright, targets two proprietors of the Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00784, The Huntington National Bank v. Yaeger et al.

July 27, 2023, 3:03 PM

The Huntington National Bank

Dickinson Wright

April Yaeger

Karla J Yaeger

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract