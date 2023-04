New Suit - Contract

Plunkett Cooney filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on behalf of Huntington Bancshares on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint asserts non-payment of debt and interest against Anderson Flooring & Tile and other defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02472, The Huntington National Bank v. M2 Management Corporation, an Illinois corporation n/k/a Anderson Flooring & Tile, Inc., an Illinois corporation.

Banking & Financial Services

April 19, 2023, 5:30 PM

Plaintiffs

The Huntington National Bank

Plaintiffs

Plunkett Cooney

defendants

Christopher E Morris

M2 Management Corporation, an Illinois corporation n/k/a Anderson Flooring & Tile, Inc., an Illinois corporation

Megan S Morris

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract