New Suit

The Huntington National Bank filed a foreclosure action Monday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The case, brought by Plunkett Cooney, targets Lighthart HVAC and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01406, The Huntington National Bank v. Lighthart Enterprises LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 28, 2022, 7:02 PM