New Suit - Contract

Huntington Bank filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against DHMS Leasing, Allpoint Trucking and other defendants on Monday in Indiana Southern District Court. The suit, over an alleged loan default, was brought by Plunkett Cooney. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00612, Huntington National Bank v. DHMS Leasing Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 10, 2023, 6:25 PM

Plaintiffs

The Huntington National Bank

Plaintiffs

Plunkett Cooney

defendants

Allpoint Trucking, Inc.

Dhillon Express Inc.

Dhillon Holding And Management Services Inc.

Dhms Leasing Inc.

Dhms Logistics, Inc.

Jagdeep K. Dhillon

Prime Cargo

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract