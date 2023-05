New Suit - Real Property

Plunkett Cooney filed a lawsuit in Illinois Northern District Court on Friday seeking to avoid fraudulent transfer of real estate on behalf of The Huntington National Bank. The court action targets Anthony Felice Del Priore for allegedly attempting to conceal the transfer from creditors. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02866, The Huntington National Bank v. Del Priore.

Banking & Financial Services

May 05, 2023, 7:57 PM

Plaintiffs

The Huntington National Bank

Plaintiffs

Plunkett Cooney

defendants

Felice Del Priore

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property