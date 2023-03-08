New Suit - Contract

Plunkett Cooney filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of the Huntington National Bank. The complaint pursues claims against Ant Savings Corp., Abhiram Garapati and Rekha Garapati for allegedly failing to repay $633,774 per a promissory note. The court action further seeks the appointment of a receiver for a property. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-10545, The Huntington National Bank, successor by merger to TCF National Bank and Chemical Bank v. Garapati et al.

Real Estate

March 08, 2023, 12:59 PM