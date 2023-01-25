New Suit - Trademark

Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Kentucky Western District Court on behalf of the philanthropic nonprofit the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. The suit arises from an underlying permanent injunction against defendants Globcal International and the Ecology Crossroads Cooperative Foundation prohibiting them from misappropriating the plaintiff's mark and violating the Anticybersquatting Consumer Protection Act. The suit accuses the defendants of violating the injunction by posting infringing content on social media sites in order to imply a false association with the plaintiff and perpetuate various schemes against the public. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00043, The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, Inc. v. Globcal International et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

January 25, 2023, 6:27 PM