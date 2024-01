News From Law.com

A Miami attorney has filed a class action lawsuit in North Carolina involving numerous grave desecrations allegedly committed in a historically African American cemetery. Alec Schultz, a partner at Hilgers Graben, represents the plaintiffs, whose family members were buried in York Memorial Park, a burial ground established for African Americans during the nation's Jim Crow segregation era, against the defendants, who include Carothers Holdings Co. LLC.

January 18, 2024, 12:31 PM

