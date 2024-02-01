The Heros Journey Is Not One of Perfectionism: Molly Bloom C...

News From Law.com

Poker, power, politicians and personal growth were among the topics athlete and author Molly Bloom discussed in her keynote presentation at Legalweek Thursday. Bloom closed out the conference with a keynote titled "Bet On Yourself And You'll Always Win: Overcoming Setbacks," and discussed her story and how her experiences parallel those in the legal industry in a conversation with David Gialanella, editor-in-chief of business of law and The American Lawyer for ALM.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 01, 2024, 4:05 PM

nature of claim: /