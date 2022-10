Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dunn Sheehan LLP on Sunday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Highland Baking Company Inc. to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Fox Rothschild on behalf of The Henry Group Inc., seeks over $1.3 million in past due balances for the the installation and operation of commercial baking equipment. The case is 3:22-cv-02314, The Henry Group, Inc v. Highland Baking Company, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 17, 2022, 6:52 AM