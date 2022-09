News From Law.com

Alex Jones used his company Infowars to falsely claim that the Sandy Hook School shooting in Connecticut was a hoax. The plaintiffs, family members of the children and teachers killed, allege Jones profited off his lies, while the families were berated, stalked and threatened by his listeners. Jones has since admitted that the Sandy Hook massacre was not a hoax, but said he will stand up for his First Amendment rights.

Connecticut

September 13, 2022, 1:36 PM