New Suit

Hanover Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against True Homes LLC, Robert Lane Thomas and Shalonda Harris on Friday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Lugenbuhl Wheaton Peck Rankin & Hubbard, seeks a declaration that Hanover has no duty to defend or indemnify True Homes in an underlying lawsuit accusing the company of forging Shalonda Harris' signature on a check for a mobile home. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01428, Hanover Insurance Co. v. True Homes LLC et al.

Insurance

April 28, 2023, 6:02 PM

Plaintiffs

The Hanover Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Lugenbuhl Wheaton Peck Rankin Hubbard

defendants

Robert Lane Thomas

Shalonda Harris

True Homes, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute