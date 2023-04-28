Hanover Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against True Homes LLC, Robert Lane Thomas and Shalonda Harris on Friday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Lugenbuhl Wheaton Peck Rankin & Hubbard, seeks a declaration that Hanover has no duty to defend or indemnify True Homes in an underlying lawsuit accusing the company of forging Shalonda Harris' signature on a check for a mobile home. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01428, Hanover Insurance Co. v. True Homes LLC et al.
Insurance
April 28, 2023, 6:02 PM