Hanover Insurance filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Russell Contracting, David Russell and Rachel Russell on Thursday in Mississippi Northern District Court. The suit, brought by the Brunini Law Firm, seeks indemnification under a payment bond based on allegedly unpaid invoices for materials and labor under a construction subcontract. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00154, Hanover Insurance Co. v. Russell Contracting LLC et al.

