New Suit - Contract

Hanover Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against QP Holdings d/b/a Quantum Plastics on Monday in Arkansas Western District Court. The suit, brought by Munson Rowlett Moore & Boone and Wilson Elser, seeks a declaration that Hanover has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendant in an underlying biometric privacy class action given that the policy contains an express 'BIPA Exclusion' barring coverage for claims arising under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02060, Hanover Insurance Co. v. QP Holdings LLC.

Insurance

May 01, 2023, 8:29 PM

Plaintiffs

The Hanover Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Munson Rowlett Moore Boone

defendants

Qp Holdings, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute