Hanover Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Agronomy Sciences d/b/a Hefty Seed and Jeffrey Morris on Wednesday in South Dakota District Court. The suit, brought by Gunderson Palmer Nelson & Ashmore, seeks a declaration that Hanover has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying trade secrets lawsuit filed against Morris by his former employer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-04057, Hanover Insurance Co. v. Agronomy Sciences LLC et al.

April 19, 2023, 8:32 PM

The Hanover Insurance Company

Gunderson Palmer Nelson Ashmore

Agronomy Sciences, LLC

Jeffrey Morris

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute