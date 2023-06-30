Nordstrom and other defendants were hit with a subrogation lawsuit in New York Southern District Court on Friday. The complaint, filed by White and Williams on behalf of The Hanover Insurance Co., seeks nearly $500,000 for water damage claims stemming from a debris build-up allegedly caused by the defendant's construction project. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05630, The Hanover Insurance Company Society v. Broadway Trio LLC.
Retail & Consumer Goods
June 30, 2023, 8:42 PM