New Suit - Contract

Nordstrom and other defendants were hit with a subrogation lawsuit in New York Southern District Court on Friday. The complaint, filed by White and Williams on behalf of The Hanover Insurance Co., seeks nearly $500,000 for water damage claims stemming from a debris build-up allegedly caused by the defendant's construction project. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05630, The Hanover Insurance Company Society v. Broadway Trio LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 30, 2023, 8:42 PM

Plaintiffs

The Hanover Insurance Company as subrogee of The Art Students League of New York and American Fine Arts Society

White and Williams

defendants

Nordstrom, Inc.

Broadway 57th/58th Retail Investor Llc

Broadway Trio Llc

Extell Development Company

Lendlease (US) Construction Lmb, Inc.

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct