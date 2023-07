New Suit - Insurance

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Wednesday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of the Hanover Atlantic Insurance Co. The suit, concerning underlying professional liability claims, names Ratified Title Group. The case is 1:23-cv-00871, The Hanover Atlantic Insurance Company Ltd v. Ratified Title Group Inc.

July 05, 2023, 2:49 PM

Plaintiffs

The Hanover Atlantic Insurance Company Ltd

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

defendants

Ratified Title Group Inc

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute