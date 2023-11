News From Law.com

Millions. That's how many views one South Florida judge has racked up on social media. Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer has announced she will run for another term to add to a career that has earned her a reputation as a calm, cool, fair-but-firm criminal court judge on the South Florida bench who has gained international acclaim. And it was all quite by accident.

Florida

November 08, 2023, 6:11 PM

