The Litigation Daily this morning sits down with David Elsberg, who in February left Selendy Gay to launch another New York trial boutique Elsberg Baker & Maruri. He has a stated goal of having everyone in the firm capable of sitting first chair at trial. "If you were completely selfish and didn't care about what's good for the young lawyers, this is still the right thing to do," he says. "It actually makes your firm stronger."

New York

June 13, 2024, 7:30 AM

