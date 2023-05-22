New Suit - Trade Secrets

Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks filed a trade secret lawsuit Monday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). The suit takes aim at Arctic Fox Biomedical former MGH employee Dr. Emilia Javorsky and other defendants. The complaint alleges that Javorksy shared MGH’s confidential information and trade secrets related ‘cool composition’ technologies for controlling fat cells with Arctic Fox. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11141, The General Hospital Corporation v. Arctic Fox Biomedical, Inc. et al.

Health Care

May 22, 2023, 4:33 PM

Plaintiffs

The General Hospital Corporation

Plaintiffs

Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks

defendants

Arctic Fox Biomedical, Inc.

Emilia Javorsky, M.D.

MedCap Growth Equity, LLC

Miraki Innovation

nature of claim: 880/