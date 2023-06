News From Law.com International

Brazil, a country renowned for its agribusiness dominance and significant presence in the oil and gas sector, presents unique opportunities for mergers and acquisitions. But for successful deals to take place, M&A pratitioners must navigate the country's economic uncertainties, politics and policy shifts, and conduct rigorous scenario planning, a Winston & Strawn partner writes.

June 15, 2023, 11:40 AM

