Prestigious U.K. M&A outfit Slaughter and May has remained steadfast in its stance that international expansion is not necessary to be successful and for many years the strategy has worked as the firm forged a reputation as "the advisers to corporate Britain", as a senior partner at the firm once put it. Yet is it just a matter of time before the increasingly international nature of modern-day M&A puts the firm at a noticeable disadvantage to its peers?

June 15, 2023, 5:38 AM

