Who Got The Work

Godfrey & Kahn shareholder Jennifer L. Gregor and associate Emma J. Jewell have entered an appearance for packaging manufacturer Elkay Plastics Co. in a pending patent and trademark infringement lawsuit. The action was filed March 7 in Wisconsin Eastern District Court by Boyle Fredrickson SC on behalf of the Fresh Group Ltd., which packages and distributes fruit. The suit alleges that the defendant sells plastic melon pouches using a design patented by the plaintiff and that the defendant uses the plaintiff’s READYFRESH mark to advertise its products. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William E. Duffin, is 2:23-cv-00307, The Fresh Group Ltd v. Elkay Plastics Co Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 28, 2023, 10:38 AM

Plaintiffs

The Fresh Group Ltd

Plaintiffs

Boyle Fredrickson Sc

defendants

Elkay Plastics Co Inc

defendant counsels

Godfrey & Kahn

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims