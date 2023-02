News From Law.com

The Florida Bar is calling all lawyers interested in sitting on committees that appoint judges. And there's a bit more time to sign up. The bar extended the deadline for nominations for each of the 27 Judicial Nominating Commissions. Apply by Feb. 24. The Florida Bar will nominate three lawyers for each of the 27 commissions to the governor for his consideration.

February 15, 2023, 11:51 AM