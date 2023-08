News From Law.com

The flunk-out rate for a law student is up to 25%. And while nearly 70% of graduated students do find employment, only half were working in law firms. Becoming a lawyer is a challenging feat for several reasons. First, you need to consider the cost of college tuition, with or without grants and scholarships. Next, studying will take precedence over all other activities, as passing the state bar exam is challenging.

Georgia

August 17, 2023, 4:08 PM

nature of claim: /