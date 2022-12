New Suit

Cozen O'Connor filed a lawsuit Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of First Liberty Insurance, as subrogee of David Scott. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from a fire, pursues claims against Southeastern Heating and Air Conditioning Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04747, The First Liberty Insurance Corporation v. Southeastern Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc.

Insurance

December 03, 2022, 11:04 AM