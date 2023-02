Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Sweeney & Sheehan on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against LG Electronics U.S.A., the U.S. arm of LG Electronics, to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, for fire damage arising from a faulty microwave, was filed by Mezzanotte, Hasson & Sichok on behalf of First Liberty Insurance, as subrogee of Rodney Wooten and Jodi Wooten. The case is 2:23-cv-00591, The First Liberty Insurance Corporation v. LG Electronics USA, Inc.

Technology

February 15, 2023, 12:10 PM